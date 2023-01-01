PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said.

The Ladder 105 firetruck headed to President Street near Eighth Avenue around 2:50 p.m., according to the FDNY. Once it was there, the ground began to decay and the truck started sinking into the hole. All FDNY members have been accounted for.

The water conditions were impacting several buildings on President Street. The relevant utility companies and the Office of Emergency Management have been notified, according to the FDNY.

A broken water line at a private residence caused the sinkhole, officials said. The Department of Environmental Protection responded and was fixing the street, even though the damage was not caused by city infrastructure. The DEP ordered the building owner to have a plumber make the needed repairs.

Attempts were being made Sunday afternoon to tow the firetruck from the sinkhole. Cars were put on rollers so more room could be made to tow the firetruck.