BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Firefighters rescued a man in a Brooklyn apartment fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor in the kitchen at a Brooklyn apartment building on 16th Street around 6:22 a.m., fire officials said.

The man was discovered in the fourth-floor window and was stuck due to heavy flames blocking his path inside the building, and no access to a fire escape.

Firefighters on the roof set up a rope rescue and were able to lower the victim to safety, officials said.

“I was just doing my job,” said Patrick Gale, the firefighter who helped rescue the victim. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.