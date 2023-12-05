NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of New York City’s bravest is back on the job after a year-and-a-half-long recovery from injuries he sustained in the line of duty.

It was an emotional reunion for firefighter Robert Velazquez in Brooklyn. He was hurt in a three-alarm fire that claimed the life of fellow firefighter Timothy Klein in April of 2022.

Velazquez was forced to jump out of a window of the burning building. After his long fight to fully recover from his injuries, Velazquez was warmly welcomed back by all Engine 257 and Ladder Company 170 members on Tuesday.

