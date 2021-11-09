Workers appear to be rescued after fire breaks out in a Brooklyn building construction on Nov. 9, 2021. (Citizen App)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — At least six people were evaluated after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn construction site Tuesday morning, sending large plumes of dark smoke into the sky.

Firefighters were called to the five-story building under construciton in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue and 63rd Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood around 8:45 a.m., FDNY said.

Brooklyn All Hands Box 2654, 6309 4 AVE, UNDER CONSTR/VACANT — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) November 9, 2021

Thick, dark smoke was seen coming from the bottom floors of the building, video from Citizen App shows.

Citizen App video also shows firefighters on cranes appearing to rescue workers who were on the top floors of the building.

Twelve units and 60 personnel responded to the scene, fire officials said.

The blaze was deemed unde control just after 9:30 a.m., FDNY said.