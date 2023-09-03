BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s almost time for a roaring good time on Eastern Parkway. The sounds of Soca, reggae, and other island tunes will surely engulf one of Brooklyn’s main roads for New York City’s Annual Caribbean Carnival.

“The masquerade, the dancing and everything. The singing, the gathering, the food. Everything,” said Eric Williams, who plans to attend.

Everything is vibrant during the celebration, commonly known as the West Indian Day parade. It happens every Labor Day Monday and usually attracts close to two million people. The PIX11 crews have been busy setting the stage and will be a part of the action.

“I love the celebration. It’s good for the community. It’s summertime, so why not,” asked proud Hatian-American Amani Francois.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For Vendors, the massive crowd in happy spirits is a win-win.

“We are here setting up for people to come and peruse our clothes and designs. We have a lot of African designs, and we want people to don our designs and get into the celebration more,” said Keilon Rochfoid, a clothing designer and vendor.

The NYPD said security will be tight to avoid a repeat of any past mishaps and to protect the participants and spectators.

“Things can happen anywhere. Unfortunately, people use events like a parade to mask behind coward activity,” said Brooklyn resident Tai Fattah.

Nothing will stop the floats, the fun and the festivities.

“It brings everybody to understand that we are one people. We can communicate regardless of our color, regardless of ethnicity, where we come from. People come to this because they understand this is what the world needs. The world needs love,” said clothing Howorth Leonce, who is proud of his Trinidadian heritage.