SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was struck with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night, police said.

The 42-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a hatchet, then shot in the chest near 3090 Ocean Avenue around 9:00 p.m., according to the NYPD. The assailant knew the victim and attacked him, due to being involved with the suspect’s estranged wife, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a man was taken into custody, with charges pending. Officers retrieved a bloody hatchet and a firearm, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing.