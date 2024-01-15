CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A fatal shooting that took place on the subway in Brooklyn on Sunday night allegedly started as a fight over noise on the train, according to NYPD.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Richard Henderson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train inside the Franklin Avenue–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights around 8:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Henderson was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

No arrests have been made. Police did not describe the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

