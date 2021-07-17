Fiery car crash in Brooklyn kills driver, seriously injures passenger: NYPD

WEEKSVILLE, Brooklyn — A fiery one-car crash killed a man and severely injured another in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at Atlantic and Rochester avenues in Weeksville, according to police.

The driver of a black Maserati lost control of the vehicle, which struck a pillar for elevated Long Island Rail Road tracks and burst into flames, authorities said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passenger was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the NYPD.

The investigation remained active Saturday morning, police said.

