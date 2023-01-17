BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The federal case against an NYPD cop who was charged with spying for China two years ago has been dismissed, authorities said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said new information in the case against Baimadajie Angwang led to the charges being dropped but did not elaborate further, according to court documents. A status conference is set for Thursday in Brooklyn federal court.

“As a result of our continued investigation, the government obtained additional information bearing on the charges. Having assessed the evidence as a whole … the government moves to dismiss the indictment,” the document said.

Angwang was accused of spilling secrets to his Chinese handlers about the Tibetan community in New York City and the inner workings of the NYPD, according to the criminal complaint. He was set to go to trial last year.

Prosecutors had alleged Angwang, who is of Tibetan descent, had “secret” level security clearance from his time in the military and used his access to provide information on the Tibetan community, including finding and assessing their intelligence sources. The cop was also accused of giving his Chinese “bosses” access to senior NYPD officials, the complaint said.

The cop’s lawyers had tried to get the case dismissed last year but were unsuccessful. The attorneys could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

Angwang worked at the 111th Precinct in Queens and was suspended with pay after his arrest. He was out on a $2 million bond.

Angwang was in the Marines from 2009-2014 and served in Afghanistan. He was also in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he helped train and plan civil-military programs, officials said.