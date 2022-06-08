CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A FedEx driver was ejected from her truck during a collision with an SUV in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The FedEx truck and an Infiniti SUV crashed into each other on Glenwood Road around 3 p.m., officials said. The 27-year-old FedEx driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Video from the scene shows the FedEx truck partially on the sidewalk.

The Infiniti driver suffered a laceration to the arm. Identifying information was not immediately available.

“Our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of those involved in this incident,” a FedEx spokesperson said. “The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”