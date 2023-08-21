BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn will be the next location to house thousands of migrants who have come to New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday after months of prodding the White House. The facility will be paid for by the state and will be similar to ones recently set up in Queens and on Randall’s Island.

In recent months, large tent facilities have been favored for single migrant adults, and hotels for families. More than 100,000 migrants have come to New York City.

Floyd Bennett Field’s location will eventually make room for more than 2,000 asylum seekers.

“This is a big step because the answer one month ago was no,” said Hochul.

Hochul said she hopes it is just the beginning of increased federal support and possibly expedited working permits.

The governor is also allocating $20 million additional dollars to help the city expedite getting people out of shelter by offering migrants help with asylum paperwork, or a ticket out of town if they so choose.

The governor also downplayed some disagreements between the state and city about the handling of the migrant crisis that played out last week.

Mayor Eric Adams praised Hochul for securing the federal land, but he once again said expedited working permits from the White House is what was truly needed.