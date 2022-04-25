NEW YORK (PIX11) — Timothy Klein — affectionately called “Timmy” — grew up in a firefighting family.

His cousin, Keith Klein, worked alongside him at a neighboring ladder house, just as their fathers did. He was just one family member who gathered to honor Timothy Klein on Monday. The 31-year-old firefighter died after being trapped by a collapsing floor inside a Canarsie home, which was engulfed in flames.

“Timmy was top notch,” Keith Klein said, “sometimes you just lose members to the circumstance of the operation. He just didn’t make it home yesterday.”

Captain Mark Schweighardt said losing the young firefighter is “a shot to the gut.” Members of Ladder 170 called Timothy Klein “The Canarsie Kid” and “The Golden Child.”

Schweighardt also praised Timothy Klein in a post shared by the FDNY, calling him “an officer’s dream.”

“He was the guy you looked to and all the men and women in this house looked to,” he said.” Timmy was squared away; he knew his job. … We will miss him and we will never forget him.”

Timothy Klein leaves behind his parents, three younger sisters, a girlfriend, other family members and “countless” childhood friends.