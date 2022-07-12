EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An apparent argument Tuesday night led to a father and son being shot, police said. The attack happened about 6:47 p.m. on East 95th Street in Brooklyn.

One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the stomach and back, according to police. There was no information on the victims’ ages — police did not say whether or not both victims are adults.

The father and sun were both taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Police had a person of interest being questioned at the NYPD’s 67th Precinct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.