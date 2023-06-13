BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police have the Marcy Avenue J train entrances in Brooklyn blocked off as detectives process the scene of New York City’s latest homicide.

Around 8:30 p.m. tonight, police said a rider was stabbed to death on board a northbound J train police said the 36-year-old male victim was stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jamaica-bound J trains, and Metropolitan Avenue-bound M trains are bypassing the station.

