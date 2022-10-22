SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after a hit and run in Sunset Park, police said.

On Saturday around 6:45 p.m., a man, 66, was trying to cross between 59th Street and 58th Street when a grey Toyota hit him and kept driving south on Fourth Avenue, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/