SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a public-housing development in Sheepshead Bay early Monday, according to police.

Shots rang out on Batchelder Street near Avenue V in NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses around 12:15 a.m., striking the three victims, authorities said. Two men, 28 and 30, were struck in the chest, while the third, also 30, was hit in the right leg, officials said.

First responders rushed all three victims to area hospitals, where Calvin Kellman, the 30-year-old who was shot in the chest, succumbed to his wounds, police said.

The 28-year-old’s wounds were initially described by authorities as life-threatening, but officials later said that his condition had stabilized. The third victim, meanwhile, was expected to survive his injury, police said.

Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the shooter or shooters, or the circumstances of the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).