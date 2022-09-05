CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 65-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night in Canarsie, according to police.

Ali Alshawesh was walking along Avenue M near Remsen Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a 2014 gray Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Remsen made what authorities described as a wide left turn onto Avenue M, officials said.

The Nissan struck Alshawesh as he walked along the edge of the sidewalk, then hit the rear of a parked and unoccupied Dodge Nitro, police said.

First responders rushed Alshawesh to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

The Nissan was found abandoned a few blocks away on East 96th Street between Avenue M and Avenue L, authorities said. The driver was being sought Monday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).