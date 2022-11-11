CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed when a fire erupted in a Cypress Hills apartment building early Friday, according to authorities.

The blaze broke out inside the building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street around 3:55 a.m., sending some 60 firefighters rushing to the scene, officials said.

After firefighters beat back the flames, the adult woman was found unresponsive inside an apartment, according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately determined.

A second person declined medical attention at the scene after suffering what officials described as minor injuries. The blaze was brought under control around 4:35 a.m.

The FDNY was working early Friday to determine the cause of the deadly fire.