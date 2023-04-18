CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An alleged fare evader pulled a gun and fired at three MTA employees at a Brooklyn bus stop Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect was on the B82 bus at Flatlands and Louisana avenues in Canarise around 6:20 a.m. when an MTA inspector conducting fare checks asked him for his ticket, police said. The man didn’t have one and then got off the bus along with the MTA employee, according to the NYPD.

As the suspect walked away, he pulled a gun from his backpack and shot at three MTA workers at the stop, but nobody was hit, according to the NYPD. The shooter then ran from the scene and remained at large, police said.

Officials said the gunman was upset because he agreed to pay the fare but the bus pulled away before he could get a ticket. Investigators said 10 shots were possibly fired and .45 caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

An MTA source said the workers were part of an enforcement team checking tickets at the location. The so-called Eagle Team is responsible for monitoring fare evasion and reporting its findings to the agency so it can calculate the losses, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The investigation remained ongoing.

