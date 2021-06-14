Family reunited with dog stolen during Brooklyn carjacking

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn grandma reunited with her stolen dog on Sunday, days after a carjacker violently dragged with woman from her car and drove off with the dog inside.

The woman, 73, was pulled out of her parked car by her legs. Her 9-year-old Toy Poodle, an emotional support dog named Luna, was taken along with he car.

“I was screaming for help, for people to listen,” the woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “It went so fast.”

Video shows the carjacker drive off with the woman still on the ground.

“I’m lucky I’m alive,” she said.

The victim’s granddaughter, Isabella Pavon, helped spread the word of the incident.

“These last few days without her have taken a toll on my grandma,” Pavon said.

A good Samaritan heard about the incident on the news and saw Luna with a man.

He confronted the man, took Luna and returned her to the family.

“No emotions can describe it at this point,” Pavon said. “I am just so happy my grandma is here with me and Luna’s here and blessed the story didn’t turn out different.”

Luna’s family were emotional at the reunion.

“I was screaming and crying and so happy to get my Luna back,” the victim said.

She hopes police find the carjacker soon.

“Be careful when you go to your car by yourself,” she said. “That’s what happened to me, it can happen to them. Look everywhere, go inside the car and lock your door.”

The family wants to remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings.

The victim’s vehicle was also found and police currently have it as part of their investigation.