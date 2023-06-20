BEDSTUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Twenty-four hours after a bullet killed Amiere Hayes, balloons flew through the sky over his home Tuesday night.

Friends and loved ones remembered the 16-year-old straight-A student gunned down on Marcus Garvey Boulevard as police released images of the two teenage suspects they believe are responsible for the murder.

“No child should die before their mother. This young man was working. He was respectful,” cried out Coco Purvis.

Hayes’s also sister spoke of the life lessons her little brother instilled in her.

“He taught me how to love unconditionally,” she said.

That’s the message Amari hopes is heard from Bed-Stuy and beyond amid a bloody and deadly week across the city.

According to the NYPD, at least 32 people have been shot since Friday.

And despite shootings and homicides trending down double digits this year, it means nothing for mothers and parents losing their children.

“We are here to help you! This should not happen! When is it going to stop?” asked Purvis.

She and other violence interrupters in the five boroughs are working to do just that: make it stop.

Serve and Connect in the South Bronx takes cops and kids off the street and puts them on the same playing field every Friday night. It’s hosted by the non-profit New York Junior Tennis & Learning.

“It’s to provide a safe space and foster positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community,” said Scott Hausthor, VP of Operations at NYJTL.

This is the work state officials hope will help break the cycle of violence, especially this summer.

“The more we build a team to work together in real-time, the stronger we are against the criminals,” pledged Gov. Kathy Hochul.