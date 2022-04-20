EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — As the family prepared for the homegoing celebration of Kade Lewin, there was still an overwhelming sadness. After all, he was only 12 years old, and the gunman who killed him is still on the streets.

Friends remembered the boy as a good student with an infectious smile who loved football. He was in ninth grade at Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy when he was shot to death last month. Both Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks are expected to be among the many paying their respects to the boy and his family at New Life Tabernacle Church on Avenue D.

On March 31, Lewin was with his cousins eating dinner in Linden Boulevard when police say a gunman circled the block several times in a black car then opened fire through the sunroof eight times. Kade and his cousin were both hit by gunfire; she is recovering. In the days that followed, his aunt and mother begged for answers. There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Services at East Flatbush will begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Next month, his classmates are planning an anti-violence march from school on what would have been Lewin’s 13th birthday.