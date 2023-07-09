New York (PIX11) — Thomas Abreu, 25, didn’t answer questions but flashed a smirk while he was escorted by police out of the precinct Sunday afternoon.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Investigators said on Saturday, Abreu was riding a scooter while he went on a shooting rampage targeting multiple victims during a 2-hour spree in Brooklyn, where he lives and Queens.

Police said the suspect first shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder and, a few minutes later, rode his scooter on Jamaica Avenue, then shot 86-year-old Hamood Saedi in the back.

“I feel sad because he was a very known person doing good stuff, very well-loved in the Yemeni community,” said his grandson-in-law, Waleed Saidi.

The family of Saedi stopped by where he spent his final moments. The father, grandfather and great-grandfather had just left the mosque.

“He enjoyed life, very lively person. Had a good charisma about him,” added Saidi.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Community members have been lighting candles on the sidewalk where he collapsed.

“The last communication I had with him was a simple smile. I looked at him. I smiled at him. He looked at me and smiled back,” said great-grandson Khalid Al Saidi.

The tragic ending was caught on surveillance cameras of a local multi-service agency. Owner Norberto Hernandez says his worker is still shaken-up and has not returned since.

“She said somebody was shot. I’m nervous. So, I put the camera right away. The old man was already on the floor,” said Norberto Hernandez, who owns Multi Services Corp.

Investigators say the suspect went on to fire at people outside of a nail salon randomly but didn’t hit anyone. Then, they said he shot a 44-year-old man in the face in Hillside, Queens.

Police say he then shot at a 40-year-old man a few blocks away, but the man was not hurt. Finally, Abreu allegedly shot his fourth victim, a 63-year-old man, in the shoulder.

Not long after, the NYPD says they spotted the gunman and took him into custody. They said he had a 9mm pistol, an extended magazine, and additional ammunition. Saedi’s great-grandson has a message for Abreuz.

“If your intention was to target somebody important, you sure as hell did it because you impacted hundreds of people,” said Khalid Al Saidi.

The victim, who was shot in the face, is in critical condition at a local hospital.