NEW YORK (PIX11) — From the seat of the gay rights movement, dozens of activists gathered wearing all black so O’Shae Sibley‘s name would echo through the West Village.

The 28-year-old was killed in cold blood in Midwood, Brooklyn, Saturday night.

The professional dancer was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old boy, police said.

Voguing on the street and being gay was believed to be his death sentence, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating it.

“Hatred like this at an extreme level is in our face, and no one wants to talk about it,” said Diamond Carter.

The non-binary Brooklyn activist organized the Thursday night rally outside the Stonewall Inn.

“I want to make sure the community knows how important he was,” Carter said.

After they rallied the crowd, the social justice activists marched down Christopher Street making sure those bustling through the Village stopped to hear their message.

“It’s insane things like this are still happening. Marsha B. Johnson walked down these same streets were at today,” said 14-year-old Rue Sadler.

Sadler, who identifies as lesbian, traveled from New Jersey to march with her dad as an ally.

He said Sibley’s story hurt his heart.

“Hearing this story gripped me. I shed a lot of tears and felt I had to come down here in solidarity,” Jashaun Sadler said.

Several more rallies are being held Friday and Saturday before Sibley’s homegoing celebration.

The Philadelphia native will be laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made in the homicide case.