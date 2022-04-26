CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Firefighters, family and friends are expected to gather on Friday for Timothy Klein’s funeral at a church in Queens, according to The Tablet, the newspaper of the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The 31-year-old FDNY firefighter grew up in a firefighting family and knew he wanted to become one of New York’s bravest. The six-year veteran of Ladder 170 was responding to a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn when he became trapped during a ceiling collapse.

Firefighters lined the streets on Monday as Klein’s body arrived at McManus Funeral Home. His firehouse held an emotional bunting ceremony. It was the second time the fire station has held a bunting ceremony in recent years.

Firefighter Steve Pollard died in the line of duty in 2019, and Klein gave the eulogy at his funeral. Now, Klein is the one being remembered, not only as a firefighter but as a son, brother and boyfriend. He even helped those in need on his days off, which included building ramps for charity.

“Known as the Canarsie Kid, the Golden Child, Timmy was an officer’s dream. He got things done,” FDNY Capt. Mark Schweighardt said. “We’re gonna get back on those rigs another day and we’re gonna honor Timmy by doing that.”

Sunday’s house fire also killed 21-year-old tenant Carlos Richards. Both the FDNY and NYPD were back at the home Monday afternoon as they investigated how the deadly fire started.

Klein’s funeral will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church in Belle Harbor, according to Father Jim Cunningham, the church’s associate pastor.