BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A suspect impersonating a UPS driver beat a man with a wooden stick before forcing his way into the victim’s Brooklyn apartment and stealing several valuables, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the 28-year-old victim’s apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street in East Flatbush on June 7 at around 12:30 p.m., officials said.

The perpetrator repeatedly struck the victim with the stick and once inside the apartment, stole a PlayStation 4, iPhone 11, and jewelry, police said. The items were worth $3,200.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Police released a video of the man sought in the incident. He is described by police as approximately 30 to 35 years old, 6-foot-2, and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).