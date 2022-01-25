BROOKLYN NAVY YARD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker was seriously hurt Tuesday morning when a small explosion went off while they worked on a vessel at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said units responded just after 8:30 a.m. to Navy Building No. 292 after a call came in reporting the blast. According to authorities, there was a minor explosion while a mechanic was operating on a vessel that was in the dry dock.

The mechanic was rushed to an area hospital where they were listed in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

Details of what caused the explosion were not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the blast.

