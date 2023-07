BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – New York’s Very Own rap legend, Jay-Z, is one of the most commercially successful artists in hip-hop history.

He’s shattered records, sold out stadiums, created life-changing partnerships, and now, the rap mogul’s vast repertoire is getting special recognition in his hometown.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was in Grand Army Plaza, where a Jay-Z exhibit was set to open at the Brooklyn Public Library. Watch the video player for more on this story.