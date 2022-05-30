BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New video exclusively obtained by PIX11 News shows a suspected bias attack on a Hasidic Jewish teenager in Brooklyn.

It happened Thursday morning at the corner of Park Avenue and Spencer Street. In the exclusive video, the 16-year-old can be seen crossing the intersection, where he is approached by a man he doesn’t know.

Suddenly, the man hurls forward at him and starts throwing punches. Seconds later, a man in a nearby delivery truck can be seen jumping out and rushing to help the teen.

The suspect is knocked down before he runs off.

“He came up and started beating him up and my brother … he was surprised. He tried to block the punches,” said Isaac, the victim’s brother. PIX11 News is only using Isaac’s first name to protect the victim’s identity.

In an exclusive interview, Isaac said the suspect allegedly yelled “I am going to get rid of all you Jews” before he pushed his sibling down.

He said his brother is now traumatized.

“He was hurt on his shoulders. He was completely shocked. He didn’t want to see any doctor. He just walked to school. He didn’t even tell any kids at school that the story happened,” Isaac added.

Police have released images of the man they are looking for.

As for the person who helped his brother, Isaac said it turns out, it’s one of his friends. He said the man didn’t know who he was protecting when he rushed to help.

“He didn’t even stop the truck. The guy with him had to stop the truck and stop from making an accident and he ran out to help my brother,” Isaac said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating.

PIX11 News reached out to the driver, who said he did not want to be interviewed. However, he said he jumped in to help because it was the right thing to do.

Both he and the victim’s family said anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise and need to end.

“It really sucks. It really really does. Everyone deserves to be respected and treated [equally,]” Isaac said. “Sadly, we’re used to it. It happens a lot in the neighborhood.”

As for his brother, Isaac said he is now recovering. Physically he is OK, he added, but emotionally, it will take time for him to get over what happened.