BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police made the gruesome discovery Tuesday morning. It was the body of 27-year-old John Castic, floating in Newtown Creek.

He was last seen alive Saturday at a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub. Cooper Robinson was also there that night and said this hits home.

“I’m in the music community that he’s a part of, and it’s really frightening the fact that this is happening to people at our doorstep to people and there is no cause,” said Robinson. “I don’t know what the police are doing or the investigation, but it’s the second time in two months and it’s horrifying.”

Just weeks ago, another man vanished not far from the venue and was found dead in the same creek. In this exclusive surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News, Castic, a senior analyst with Goldman Sachs, is seen leaving the venue known for electronic dance music and hosting festivals.

“It looks like kind of suspicious. It seems like a pattern. Somebody missing and dumped in the river a second time does the same thing again,” said Lee Fong, who works nearby the club.

Since Castic’s disappearance, friends have been searching for him. They planned to raise awareness about his case and called the local Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez’s office for help and information.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn that people are coming to enjoy anything in the neighborhood or venue and then not returning home safely,” said Gutierrez.

No one was at the Brooklyn Mirage to answer questions on Tuesday. The nightclub is located in an industrial area, which is desolate at night and not accessible by public transportation. It’s also within walking distance of the creek where both bodies were found.

“I don’t think the music has anything to do with it. I think it’s about safety in the surrounding area,” said Robinson.

The council member hopes to convene a meeting with all the local club owners to see what can be done to improve safety in East Williamsburg. This is an active police investigation.