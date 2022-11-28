NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday for an update on issues affecting Kings County, including the possibility of a casino coming to Coney Island.

“Coney Island has one of the highest unemployment rates in Brooklyn, and the economic development opportunities that existed when Coney Island had 5 million visitors, 10 million visitors per summer, it’s just not happening anymore,” said Reynoso. “I’m open-minded. I want to see what the proposals look like, and I want to make sure that we put Coney Island residents first. But it is exciting to see those types of opportunities coming to Brooklyn.”

Reynoso also touched on an effort in the City Council to prevent the displacement of longtime residents during gentrification, his campaign against maternal mortality, and the battle against food insecurity, among other issues.

Watch the full interview in the video player.