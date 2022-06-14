BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — After a weeklong trial, a former Brooklyn high school teacher was found guilty of targeting children online and convincing them to create pornography for him.

Jonathan Deutsch, 38, was found guilty on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Deutsch connected with young children over the Internet and exploited them for his own sexual gratification. His conduct is criminal and deplorable,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

According to evidence, Deutsch targeted children as young as 10 and “enticed them into sending explicit photos of themselves.” He started joining Facebook groups in 2016 and established relationships with people who appeared to be minors. Deutsch used two Facebook accounts to do so — with one of those accounts, he posed as a 33-year-old teacher. On the other account, he posed as a 15-year-old boy.

Deutsch “showered [kids] with compliments and pretended to be their boyfriend” using these accounts, according to investigators. Eventually, he would send and receive sexually explicit images to those minors.

The former teacher received sexually explicit images from four children, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years old.

“The trust between teachers and young students is vitally important, and violation of that trust by criminal predators is truly reprehensible,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “This defendant’s appalling actions are a reminder to all parents to closely monitor their child’s online activity.”