BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The sounds of African drums ushered in the group of students donning their caps and gowns. The group consisted of middle schoolers moving on to high school and the first-ever high school graduates at the Ember Charter School in Brooklyn. The high school valedictorian rose to the occasion by achieving a more than perfect 4.125 GPA.

“I put my all into my schoolwork because I knew I wanted to go to the Air Force Academy and I knew that I needed a high GPA and high SAT scores to get in. So I really just applied myself and tried my hardest at school,” said Khemra Mothudi, the valedictorian.

Mothudi is headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, just one of the many promising students taking the next step in their studies. The school puts an emphasis on their Afrocentric heritage and celebrates the diverse cultures of people of color.

“I feel like I made such a good connection with all my friends. We are like family. It’s my second home,” said high school co-valedictorian Anika Rahmana.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Seniors at Ember Charter School have a lot to be proud of. The graduating class has a 100% college acceptance rate. Almost all of them will be first-generation college students. However, the graduation follows the reversal of affirmative action by the Supreme Court, and the landmark decision was not lost on the crowd, especially during the keynote speech by fellow Brooklyn native and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“When you are allowed on the field, you will be just as good, if not better than everyone else. That is the spirit within which this school has prepared you to take the next step, to go out there and be anything that you want to be,” said Jeffries.

The speakers pointed out how extra special the graduating class is because they had to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to get to this point.

“It was difficult learning online but I feel like COVID helped in me being independent,” said Oumou Diarrah, the middle school valedictorian.