Elevator falls in Brooklyn with law enforcement officers inside; 1 injured

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An elevator filled with law enforcement officers fell a few feet in a Brooklyn building on Monday morning, according to the NYPD and sources.

The elevator fell shortly after 10 a.m. in a 34th Street building between Second and Third Avenues in Sunset Park. Two dozen people were inside at the time

Brakes kicked in after the elevator fell.

One person suffered a back injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the NYPD. No other injuries were reported.

The people in the elevator were a mix up civilians, US Marshals and NYPD officers representing the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals Service, sources said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

12-year-old boy dies in Brooklyn after complaining of head pain; police investigating

MTA conductor slashing latest in string of subway attacks

Arrest in shooting that killed 1-year-old Brooklyn boy last summer: NYPD

Small Business Spotlight: Savvy Bistro in Crown Heights

Two young brothers from Brooklyn survive COVID inflammation disease a year apart

Multiple groups demand hate crime investigation over Sikh victim of Brooklyn hammer attack

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter