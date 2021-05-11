Elevator falls in Brooklyn with law enforcement officers inside; 1 injured

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An elevator filled with law enforcement officers fell a few feet in a Brooklyn building on Monday morning, according to the NYPD and sources.

The elevator fell shortly after 10 a.m. in a 34th Street building between Second and Third Avenues in Sunset Park. Two dozen people were inside at the time

Brakes kicked in after the elevator fell.

One person suffered a back injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the NYPD. No other injuries were reported.

The people in the elevator were a mix up civilians, US Marshals and NYPD officers representing the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals Service, sources said.