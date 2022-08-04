BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Shoppers around the five boroughs have a wonderful opportunity to support Black business owners and their shops.

Emara Grainger set up a lovely display of her designs from her shop, Rightful Rebel Clothing. The designs flourished across unique pieces of eyewear, clothing and jewelry. Her daughters modeled some of her goods Thursday morning when they all joined PIX11 Morning News.

Brooklyn Blend has been a staple Black-owned juice bar and health food restaurant in the Brooklyn community, known for providing healthy smoothies, shakes, nutritious food and fresh juices from their juice bar. They are passionate about inspiring and encouraging a wellness-focused lifestyle, especially within communities that are underserved and overlooked. Keishon Warren, Brooklyn Blend’s co-owner, joined New York Living to talk about the business.

The businesses are being highlighted as part of National Black Business Month.

Watch the video players for the full interviews.