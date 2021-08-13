Three victims were found in this car, which appeared to have crashed, police said. (PIX11)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A third man has died days after gunfire erupted at a large Brooklyn party last weekend, according to the NYPD.

According to police, 32-year-old Donald Nash died at the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 11, three days after the shooting.

Officers rushed to Brooklyn Gardens, a venue on Wortman Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in response to numerous 911 calls for shots fired, official said.

Nash was found inside the location with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, authorities said at the time. He was originally rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

While investigating, officers found three other men with gunshot wounds inside a grey Infiniti about a block away, NYPD officials said. The car looked like it had been in a crash.

Two of the men inside the car were killed, police said. One of the men had been shot in the head and the other was shot in the face, chest and arm.

Police identified the deceased victims as Nicholas Palmer, 36, and Novada Bailey, 36.

The third man in the car, 51, was shot in the arm, back and chest, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

About two hours later, a fifth man drove himself to a New Rochelle hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police said the victim, 37, was also connected to the party.

An estimated 100-150 people were at the party. Police said they were reviewing video from the event.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

