Brooklyn man, 25, found stabbed to death in bedroom: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Tuesday night after a Brooklyn man was found fatally stabbed multiple times in his own bedroom, the NYPD said.

Police responded around 9:20 p.m. to a 911 call for a man stabbed inside his apartment in a building on Fountain Avenue, near Black Avenue, in the East New York section, authorities said.

Responding officers found the 25-year-old victim laying face down in his bedroom with stab wounds to his neck and back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victim as Alex Colon.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning as police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

