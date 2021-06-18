Brooklyn tire shop goes up in flames: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Flames completely engulfed a Brooklyn tire repair shop overnight as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a fire at Row Tire and Wheel Repair near the corner of Kings Highway and Church Avenue, in the East Flatbush section of the borough.

Video from the citizen app showed large, devastating flames shooting from the location and plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

Two-Alarm Fire in Commercial Building @CitizenApp

5712 Kings Hwy 2:41:44 AM EDT

There were no reports of any injuries in the inferno.

Firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze for over an hour, with the FDNY tweeting that the fire was under control just before 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known Friday morning.

