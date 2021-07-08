Man, 54, fatally struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

Police investigating after a man, 54, was fatally struck in Brooklyn by a white BMW that fled the scene on July 7, 2021, according to the NYPD. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police on Thursday said they were looking for the driver of a BMW that fled the scene after striking a man and leaving him for dead on a Brooklyn street late Wednesday night.

The NYPD said the 54-year-old man was attempting to cross Rockaway Parkway, at Lenox Road in the East Flatbush area, just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a white BMW traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway struck the man, knocking him to the ground, then continued on, fleeing the location.

Officers responding to a 911 call arrived to find the victim laying in the road with severe trauma, authorities said.

EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

According to data from NYC’s Vision Zero, at least 60 pedestrians have been fatally struck across the city in 2021 so far. A majority of those incidents happened between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).