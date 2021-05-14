EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police in Brooklyn launched an investigation Thursday after a man was struck by a van while crossing the street and left for dead, according to the NYPD.

Police believe the man, 49, was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Kings Highway and Ramsen Avenue, in East Flatbush, when he was hit around 11 a.m. by a white van.

Authorities said the driver of that van did not remain at the scene and fled to parts unknown.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck at the intersection and arrived to find the victim unconscious and unresponsive, with visible trauma to his head and body, police said.

EMS transported the man to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The victim’s identity was pending proper family notification, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

