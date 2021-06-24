A police officer inspects a piece of car wreckage left behind after a black sedan struck a 57-year-old man and fled the scene in East Flatbush, Brooklyn late Wednesday night, June 23, 2021. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was critically injured in Brooklyn Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle as he got something out of his car, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, 57, was removing items from his parked vehicle on Avenue D, near East 38th Street, in the East Flatbush section around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a black sedan.

The vehicle fled the scene, according to officials.

Video from the scene obtained by PIX11 shows an officer inspecting a piece of wreckage and tell another cop he believes it was a Mercedes Benz. An NYPD spokesperson could not confirm this information.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday morning, authorities said.

