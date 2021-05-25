EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — At lease seven people were hurt when a fire broke out in a Brooklyn building early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in just before 5 a.m. for flames in a two-story residential building at 255 East 95th Street in the East Flatbush neighborhood, near the border of Brownsville.

The fire in the mixed-use building rose to a second alarm with over 100 firefighters responding, according to authorities.

The FDNY said seven civilians were being treated and evaluated on the scene. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

The fire was placed under control by 5:45 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.