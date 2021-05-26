EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly fire in a Brooklyn building early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said Cedrick Jacobs, 30, was taken into custody on charges including eight counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of reckless endangerment.

It was not immediately clear what police believe Jacobs’ connection to the deadly blaze might be.

One person was killed and seven injured when the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. in the two-story residential building at 255 East 95th Street in the East Flatbush neighborhood, near the border of Brownsville.

The fire in the mixed-use building rose to a second alarm with over 100 firefighters responding, according to authorities.

One civilian died and six others were injured, including one left in critical condition. A firefighter also sustained injuries, the FDNY said.

Another man who lives in the building told PIX11 he had to jump from a second-floor window to get to safety after helping his kids escape.

The fire was placed under control around 5:45 a.m. and the cause remained under investigation late Tuesday.

Officials said at least 20 people were displaced by the blaze.