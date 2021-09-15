East Flatbush families left scrambling after no-show buses

Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 8-year-old boy from Brooklyn made a plea to the mayor on Wednesday to fix a bus debacle that marred his first week back at school.

Cedar More’s parents told PIX11 they had to scramble to pick up their son from PS 770 in East Flatbush three days in a row. In search of answers, they were told the school couldn’t guarantee busing because of a driver shortage.

City officials, meanwhile, said the busing issues are not related to the national driver shortage.

In a statement to PIX11 on Wednesday, the Department of Education apologized to the families of PS 770.

“We apologize to any of our PS 770 families who may be experiencing busing delays. We are offering access to alternative options if needed, including free private car service, reimbursement if a family had to pay out of pocket for transportation, or free MetroCards for both students and parents,” the statement said.

