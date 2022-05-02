SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Batteries from e-bikes and scooters sparked a Monday morning fire that left a number of Brooklyn residents without homes, official said.

A fire broke out in a Seventh Avenue building near 54th Street around 7 a.m., officials said. By 7:50 a..m. it had been escalated to a three-alarm blaze. More than 130 members of the FDNY workers to knock back the fire.

Only one civilian was injured, an FDNY official said. The individual was treated on the scene and refused transport to a hospital. There was also a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.

The building has 39 units and 15 of them were vacated because of the fire, according to the Red Cross. The agency is helping displaced residents with temporary lodging.

After discerning the fire was caused by lithium ion batteries from e-bikes and scooters, the FDNY advised New Yorkers to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage.

“When these scooters are involved in fire, the batteries can overheat and cause spontaneous combustion. The fire department procedure is to pull them out of the building and turn them over to our Hazardous Materials unit,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarracco said.

In September of 2021, a deadly Queens fire was started by an e-bike battery. Fires sparked by the batteries have caused a number of deaths and injuries, fire officials said at the time.

“Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device,” the FDNY tweeted. “If a battery overheats, discontinue use immediately.”