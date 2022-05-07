GREENWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 55-year-old E-bicyclist was pronounced dead Friday following a collision, police said.

Peter Costello was riding the bike about 1:14 p.m. near 21st Street and 4th Avenue, police said. When officers arrived to respond to reports of a vehicle collision, they found an unconscious and unresponsive Costello in the roadway. He sustained trauma to both his head and body and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being transported there by EMS.

A preliminary investigation found that Costello was traveling on 4th Avenue when he locked up the bike’s brakes, causing him to be ejected into the street. He slid under a Ford Econoline Van operated by a 37-year-old man, who was trying to make a left turn. That driver remained on scene.

No arrests have been made in the incident. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

