Duo violently robs, hurls anti-gay slurs at 2 men in BK bodega: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Two men were assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn bodega in an apparent anti-gay attack early Saturday.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. inside a bodega in the vicinity of Broadway and Weirfield Street in Bushwick, police said.

Two men, ages 36 and 28, were trying to buy food when two others approached them, and a verbal dispute began, authorities said.

The suspects then proceeded to assault the victims, striking them with a glass bottle and screwdriver, according to police.

They then removed an iPhone and cash before fleeing.

The 36-year-old man suffered a puncture wound to his chin and a laceration to his lips. The 28-year-old suffered a laceration to his right hand and shoulder, cops said.

According to police, the suspects made anti-gay statements toward the victims during the dispute.

