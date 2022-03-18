BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is trying to catch a pair of thieves who have targeted at least eight pedestrians in a series of chokehold robberies in Brooklyn since last year.

The eight robberies have all taken place in Bushwick, the NYPD said. The duo of thieves most recently struck on March 7, but the string of robberies dates back to November.

The muggings all follow a similar pattern. The robbers target pedestrians walking alone at night. They sneak up on the victims and put them in a chokehold before stealing cellphones, cash and credit cards. Although the robbers sometimes threaten the victims with a knife, none of the victims have gotten hurt during the incidents, police said.

The NYPD shared surveillance video showing one unsuspecting victim getting robbed. One of the thieves runs up on the victim from behind and puts him in a chokehold. Once on the ground, the second thief jumps in and steals possessions from the victim’s pockets. In a matter of seconds, the robbers flee the scene.

The NYPD provided a summary of the eight robberies and where they occurred in Bushwick.

Nov. 26, 2021 (11:20 p.m.)

The robbers approached a 22-year-old man from behind in the 900 block of Hart Street. As one of the robbers pushed the victim down and held him on the ground, the second robber began stealing property from the victim. The robbers stole a cellphone, headphones and a wallet containing credit/debit cards as well as $50.

Dec. 19, 2021 (12:30 a.m.)

The robbers approached a 30-year-old man from behind at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Avenue and Harman Street. They told the victim they had a knife and demanded he hand over his possessions. One of the robbers held the victim while the other stole his possessions. The robbers made away with headphones, a cellphone and a wallet.

Dec. 24, 2021 (12:40 a.m.)

The two robbers approached a 36-year-old man and displayed a knife at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Avenue and Harman Street. The duo stole the victim’s backpack which contained about $1,000, a cellphone, headphones and other miscellaneous items.

Dec. 24, 2021 (1:20 a.m.)

The duo approached a 35-year-old man from behind in the 400 block of Stanhope Street. One of the robbers pulled down the victim’s winter hat over his eyes while the second robber put the victim in a chokehold from behind. The robbers stole the man’s wallet containing about $700, credit/debit cards and ID cards.

Jan. 23, 2022 (11:55 p.m.)

The duo approached a 32-year-old man in the 200 block of Irving Avenue. One of the robbers grabbed the victim by the throat while the second robber stole the victim’s possessions. The robbers fled with a cellphone and wallet containing $200 and a debit card.

Feb. 27, 2022 (9:40 p.m.)

The robbers approached a 56-year-old man from behind in the 400 block of Harman Street. One of the robbers placed the victim in a chokehold while the second robber stole his property, which included a cellphone and wallet containing $40 and ID cards.

Feb. 28, 2022 (7:50 p.m.)

The robbers approached a 36-year-old man from behind in the 300 block of Linden Street. One of the robbers placed the victim in a chokehold while the second robber stole his wallet which contained $300, credit/debit cards and ID cards.

March 7, 2022 (12:40 a.m.)

The duo approached a 35-year-old man from behind in the 300 block of Bleecker Street. One of the robbers pushed the man to the ground while the second robber stole his possessions. The robbers fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone and wallet.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).