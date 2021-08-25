Duo flees with $500 in gunpoint robbery at Brooklyn smoke shop: police

Cops released images of the two men accused of robbing a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint on Aug. 6, 2021 (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two men got away with hundreds of dollars after robbing a Brooklyn smoke shop by gunpoint earlier this month, police said.

It happened inside the Z&M Smoke Shop located in the vicinity of Livonia and Sheffield avenues in East New York on Aug. 6 around 7:15 p.m., police said.

Two men approached the counter where one of them displayed a firearm and pointed it at the employee, authorities said.

The second suspect went around the counter and began to remove cash, cops said.

The armed suspect then pistol whipped the victim in the face before they fled with about $500 in cash, the employee’s personal belongings, video surveillance obtained by police showed.

The employee’s phone and wallet were among the stolen items, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration to his forehead, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

