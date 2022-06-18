A man and a woman (pictured) allegedly stole a purse containing $25,000 in cash in Brooklyn on June 16, 2022. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said.

A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that her vehicle had been hit by a passing vehicle, NYPD officials said.

The woman exited her vehicle to check for any damage. That’s when another woman opened the back passenger door and stole a purse that contained $25,000 in cash, police said. The two thieves then fled the area.

Police believe the suspects likely witnessed the victim withdraw the $25,000 from a bank right before they deployed the distraction scheme.

Officials said the male suspect was between the ages of 50 to 60 years old, and the female suspect is in her 40s.

The suspects were both caught on surveillance in the video (below) shared by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).